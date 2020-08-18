Ali Fazal Shares Behind The Scenes From His Latest Short Film 'Tasveer'

Ali Fazal has been making the headlines ever since his animated short movie, Tasveer has released. The actor has shared the behind the scenes from the short movie on social media and has posted a quirky yet humble caption with it. Read further ahead.

Ali Fazal’s BTS from Tasveer

Ali Fazal is a very active celebrity on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on August 18, 2020, Ali Fazal took to his official Instagram handle to share the behind the scenes from his recently released animated short movie, Tasveer.

In the picture posted by the actor, Ali Fazal, Bollywood director Anubhuti Kashyap, and Indian musician Neel Adhikari can be seen posing with music composer Ashutosh Pathak connected to them and appearing in the photograph through a video call. Ali Fazal has captioned the picture, “The peeps behind “Tasveer”. And our director who forever remains trapped inside his own photo within signals and synapses of creative distortions and mindblowing art basically. Hehe. Just kidding, you helped us all come together and create and give meaning to some of the stuff inside your head. बहुत मज़ा आया गुरु । आप सबके साथ पहली बार लगा के art की पहुँच नापी नहीं जा सकती , लेकिन इसकी पुकार दिलों को दहला सकती है और सहला भी सकती है । शुरुआत ही सही, अब रुकूँगा नहीं । 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽। The link is in my bio! For all those who missed it.

About Tasveer

Tasveer is a short movie that ultimately talks about how the global pandemic showed the blatant class division in a society where one class of people are confined to the comfort of their homes while the others were struggling on the streets. The message of this animated short movie is shown at the end, that reads “COVID laid before the class-divides of our society. This film is an apology to those who suffered while we watched, and a promise to build a kinder, more equal, world around us”. Ashutosh Pathak and Neel Adhikari have done the animation for the short movie, also rendering the music.

