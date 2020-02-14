Decoding Rajkummar Rao And Other Actors' Chemistry With Janhvi Kapoor In Upcoming Films

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fastest emerging actors of Bollywood. She will be seen in a number of Bollywood films in 2020 and 2021. Here is a look at a few of her upcoming movies and the chemistry between the lead actors that we can expect from each movie.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry

1. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is an upcoming film that stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film is sure to make some noise for the quality content that it will showcase. The film is said to star Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Angad Bedi’s role in the film is still unknown. The duo is expected to give out great results together as they are both talented actors individually. The film is being directed by Sharan Sharma and is expected to hit the theatres in mid of 2020.

2. RoohiAphza

RoohiAphza is an upcoming horror film starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film will star Rajkummar Rao in the lead role alongside the Dhadak actor. The two are expected to set the screen on fire with their talent and attitude. Both the actors have been a part of the horror genre in the past and hence this one is expected to deliver well. There has been much anticipation among viewers to find out how this one turns out.

3. Dostana 2

Dostana 2 comes in with a lot of expectations as the film is a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster. The film will feature Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The comedy flick is expected to showcase the two actors with a romantic angle. In such a case, it would be interesting to see how the result turns out to be. Both Janhvi and Kartik have been highly appreciated for their films so far. Fans are hopeful about their pair working out well on the big screen. Dostana 2 is being directed by Colin D’Cunha and will also star Abhishek Banerjee in an important role.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

