Anushka Sharma Hails Mumbai Woman Who Stood On Waterlogged Road For 5 Hours In Rain

Actress Anushka Sharma recently hailed the 50-year-old Mumbai woman Kanta Maruti Kalan whose video while standing on the waterlogged road went viral on the Internet. Anushka Sharma shared a post on her Instagram story where she showered her words of appreciation for the brave lady who stood on the waterlogged road for hours to warn commuters of the manhole that was hidden in the water.

Anushka Sharma gives a shout out to Mumbai woman

While sharing the post, the PK actress wrote, “Deep respect ma’am, How beautifully selfless.” The viral video of the lady showed her dedication and selfless efforts which made her standing for hours amid heavy downpour. According to several media reports, the woman had stood there for five hours in the rain, just to ensure no harm befell anybody crossing the road. The video was shot at Tulsi Pipe road and in it, the woman can be seen asking commuters to move away from the manhole. As per reports, despite losing her tent and all her belongings due to the floods, including â‚¹10,000, Kanta chose to stand in the rain for several hours to inform commuters about the manhole.

@hvgoenka This video is from Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai. The lady seen in the video had been standing beside the open manhole for five hours to warn commuters driving on the road.

VC: Bhayander Gudipadva Utsav pic.twitter.com/XTIdGL4NdJ respect! — DrMadhuTeckchandani (@msteckchandani) August 7, 2020

Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma Wish Bosco Martis For His Film 'Rocket Gang'

Read: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's 5 Pre-COVID-19 Outdoor Selfies Most Loved By Fans

The Internet had hailed the woman as “courageous” and lauded her spirit. People poured respect and well-wished for the lady. “People like her keep the world alive! Naman!!” wrote a user. “More power & respect to her,” wrote the second. “Humanity exists, God bless her,” said the third.

Damn! 5 hours and no one from concerned authority came for her @mybmc @mybmcRoads? — Adarsh Goyal (@AdarshGoyal_) August 8, 2020

Truly commendable. Can’t thank her enough — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 7, 2020

You can thank actually. Pls help spread the word as Kanta Tai needs financial help to restore her home and with daughters’ fees. Bank details below. https://t.co/CWgGOPDsyN — Shreela Roy (@sredits) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli donated to the PM-CARES Fund as well as the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid those who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress took to her social media to announce that she along with Virat have also come out in support for the victims of the devastating Assam and Bihar floods. The actress shared a post on her social media which said that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods.

Read: Anushka Sharma Shares 5 Things She Has Learned From Her Father, Says 'I'm Grateful'

Read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Pledge To Help Victims Of Assam And Bihar Floods

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.