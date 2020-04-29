Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha Mourn Irrfan Khan's Death, Say 'World Of Cinema Lost A Gem'

Many celebrities stormed the social media with their posts of condolences to great actor Irrfan Khan on April 29. The actor who was battling with colon infection amid a larger battle with Cancer breathed his last at the age of 53. Joining an array of stars who are mourning over the loss of Bollywood’s prolific actor was Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha mourn the death of Irrfan Khan

The two stars poured in their hearts for the actor and prayed for the family of the Angrezi Medium star. Vidya Balan who never got an opportunity to work with the stalwart expressed her grief upon the huge loss and shared a post on her Twitter handle. The Dirty Picture actress wrote that she cannot control her emotions and stop crying because the performances by the actor affected Vidya in a very personal manner. She also wrote that her heart breaks over the fact that he will be no more to impress his fans with his charm.

I didn’t know you well but i can’t stop crying today because your performances affected me in a very personal way...I guess thats your magic and that will always remain...Take care #IrrfanKhan .

My heart breaks at the thought of your family but i pray for Sutapa and your boys. — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 29, 2020



Apart from Vidya, Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha also expressed her emotions over Irrfan Khan’s demise. The actress shared a picture of the star on her Twitter and wrote that though the world of cinema has lost a gem today, his work will continue to inspire generations. Other stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan were a few to name who also expressed their heartfelt condolence to the actor.

His body of work and dedication to the craft was in a league of its own. The world of cinema lost a gem today, but his work will continue to inspire generations.

Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ODGVEDYAU1 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 29, 2020



Irrfan Khan’s funeral was conducted at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives, and friends. It was also reported that only 20 members were allowed inside the cemetery to pay their last rites. Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma, and Vishal Bhardwaj were among the few celebs that were spotted at late Irrfan Khan's funeral.

