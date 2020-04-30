Irrfan Khan's Death: Brother Imran Khan Reveals The 'Life Of Pi' Actor's Last Words To Him

Actor Irrfan Khan’s death has sent shockwaves across the country. The actor’s sudden demise has left a big void in the entertainment industry. In a recent media interaction, Irrfan Khan’s brother, Imran Khan opened up about his brother’s sudden demise and Irrfan Khan’s last words to him.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Irrfan Khan’s brother Imran Khan talked about the late actor's last words to him. Imran Khan said that his brother was not able to attend the funeral of their mother, but it appears that he has gone up there to meet their mother. In the conversation, Irrfan Khan’s brother also revealed that Irrfan Khan had asked them to not worry and that he will be there. According to the report, Irrfan's last words to him were "fikar na karo main aaunga"

Irrfan Khan had lost his mother earlier this week, but he was unable to attend her last rites because of the nation-wide lockdown. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital where he breathed his last on Wednesday aged 53. He was battling with rare cancer for two years. Here is the official statement released by his team.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

