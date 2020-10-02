Deepak Dobriyal pens experience about shooting amid pandemic for next film 'Aafat-E-Ishq'

Angrezi Medium actor Deepak Dobriyal who had resumed work post the lockdown restrictions being eased by the government recently shared his feelings of resuming work amid the pandemic for his upcoming film Aafat-E-Ishq. The actor shared the picture of a clapperboard on Instagram and penned a lengthy note while describing the measures adopted on the sets during the filming.

Deepak Dobriyal shares safety measures adopted while filming for next

The Omkara actor started the note and wrote that if people can think positively and if they love their work then anyone can achieve their place in any tough circumstances. The actor further termed his upcoming film Aafat-E-Ishq as the biggest example of achieving what he desired. Deepak wrote that the coronavirus pandemic has left the entire film industry in a state of restlessness where everybody was thinking about the time when they will face the camera and resume work. And amid such tensions, Deepak wrote that his team showed up the courage to gather and start shooting for the film.

Continuing, the actor wrote that the star cast and the team members showed up the will power to start shooting during the pandemic and that too while adhering to all the safety norms and precautionary measures set by the government. While explaining some of the measures adopted by the team, Deepak wrote that proper cleanliness, masks, and complete vigilance were kept on the sets. He even wrote that each one maintained a distance from each other to avoid any sort of contamination.

At last, while concluding the post, he thanked the entire team of Zee studios and Zee5 for considering him as a part of the film. The film based on the 2015 Hungarian black comedy "Liza, The Fox-Fairy", is directed by Indrajit Nattoji. It features an ensemble cast of Das, Ila Arun, Amit Sial, Vikram Kochhar, Deepak Dobriyal, and Neha Sharma.

Deepak shot to prominence with his work in the much-loved film, Omkara as Rajju. However, the actor's claim to fame was his role as side-kick to the protagonist in Tanu Weds Manu, a role which he reprised in the 2016 sequel film Tanu Weds Manu: Returns. Some of the actor's most prominent films include Shaurya, Dabangg 2, Chor Chor Super Chor, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hindi Medium, and Angrezi Medium.

