Deepak Dobriyal Promises His Staff To Pay Their Salaries Even If He Has To Take Loan

Amid the growing worry of the coronavirus pandemic, many people including celebrities have pledged to support and donate a sum of their savings to the coronavirus relief fund. On the other hand, others are doing their bit in helping their fellows and the needy during the situation. Actor Deepak Dobriyal is one such person among the many who have pledged to help the less fortunate amid the crises.

In a recent interview, actor Deepak Dobriyal said that he wonders if people in his position are facing so many issues, then what about those who are poor. He said he wondered how are they surviving. The actor went on to reveal that there are about 6-7 people who work for him and he promised them that he will pay for their expenses even if he has to take a loan.

Deepak also said that he will take care of them in whatever way he can. Deepak Dobriyal said that he does one film a year, therefore he does not have a lot of money. He also revealed that he will do as much as he can afford.

The actor is currently in Almora, Uttarakhand as he had gone there for a film shoot on March 9, 2020, and is there due to the lockdown. He said that they were anyway supposed to be shooting in Uttarakhand for two months, but he still misses his family members who are in Mumbai also his friends and daily work life. He also said that the cast and crew are maintaining social distancing during the lockdown.

