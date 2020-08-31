This Day That Year Aug 31: From Salman Khan's Tweet On Indore To Rajkummar Rao's Birthday

The day of August 31, 2018, saw some big movie releases on this day. August 31 is also the birthday of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Kargil war veteran Gunjan Saxena (the first woman IAF officer to go to war) as well. Read on for more Bollywood news that made headlines on this day in the last two years.

Stree And Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se released

Bollywood movies Stree and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se released on August 31st two years ago. While Stree starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se starred Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Being a Friday release, the two movies saw a box office clash.

'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India': New poster out

The producers of the Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India released a new poster on this day two years ago. The movie saw Anushka and Varun as an on-screen pair for the first time. The movie was produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Salman Khan's tweet about his city Indore

Salman Khan took to Twitter last year to share an endearing video on his city, Indore. He also shared some glimpse of the behind the scenes of the movie Loveratri which features his brother in law, Aayush Sharma. Check out his tweet on August 31st 2018.

Hansal Mehta announced the release date of Turram Khan (now called Chhalaang)

Director Hansal Mehta who is popular for his work in movies like Shahid, Aligarh and CityLights announced the release date of his social comedy movie called Turram Khan (now called Chhalaang) on Aug. 31st last year. Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao have often worked together for many films. Check out the post where Hansal Mehta shared about the release date of his new movie with Rajkummar, he made this announcement on the latter's birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wishes for the real Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with the only woman to be part of the Kargil War, Gunjan Saxena on August 31, 2019. This is from the time when Janhvi was filming for the titular role in Gunjan Saxena's biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi penned a heartfelt note for Gunjan Saxena stating that she is an inspiration for her. Check out her elaborate caption for Gunjan Saxena on her birthday last year.

Promo Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor & Hansal Mehta Instagram

