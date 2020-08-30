Did You Know That Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' Dominated International Markets? Read

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya is regarded as one of the iconic films in Bollywood. The film has been dubbed in various languages and over the years, Maine Pyar Kiya has received cult status in India. Upon its release, the movie was a massive success at the box office. However, not many know that this Salman Khan movie passed with flying colours internationally too?

Maine Pyar Kiya’s performance overseas

Maine Pyar Kiya was dubbed in English with the title When Love Calls. As stated by IMDb, the film was one of the biggest hits in the Caribbean market at Guyana back in 1989. Not only that, but it also dominated the box office records at Tobago and Trinidad. Owing to the success of the movie, this Salman Khan film was also dubbed as Te Amo in Spanish. In addition, the costumes and props that were used in the film dominated the fashion trends in the Indian market. Especially the cap that read ‘FRIEND’ was sold as merchandise.

According to Box office India, the movie was the ‘biggest blockbuster film of the 80s era’. Made on a budget of 4 crore, it collected around Rs. 15 crore at the ticket counters, which was the ‘highest box office numbers’ of the time. Several media reports suggest that the Telugu version of the movie titled Prema Paavuraala ran for 25 weeks at Visakhapatnam and also had 100 plus day run spanning across six centres in Andhra Pradesh. This Salman Khan starrer also proved its universal appeal with a reported 10-week run at Lima.

About Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya

Helmed by debutant director Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya was released in 1989. The premise of the film revolved around the platonic love story of two youngsters namely Prem and Suman. While Suman is the daughter of a poor mechanic, Prem belongs to an elite family. Suman’s father leaves her with his rich friend Kishan before going abroad. When Prem meets Suman, romance sparks and they discover their endearing journey of friendship and love.

