THIS Climax Scene In A Salman Khan Film Has Been Lifted From Popular Sitcom FRIENDS

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2005. It stars celebrated actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sushmita Sen in the lead role and hence has a huge fan following amongst the people. A not-very-known fact about the film is that the climax scene was lifted from the popular international sitcom, FRIENDS. The final sequence of the film has Naina getting out of the plane just the way Rachel did in the final episode of FRIENDS in 2004.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’s 'inspired' climax scene

The climax sequence of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya showcases Samir realising his feelings for Naina after a long conversation with Sonia at the altar. He runs off to stop Naina at the airport as she is leaving for Canada and has no plans to return. Samir’s friend Vicky, played by Arshad Warsi, is well aware that they will not make it on time to the airport and hence decides to call up and scare Naina, who is sitting in a packed plane.

Vicky makes up a flimsy reason and tells Naina that she must get out of the flight because there is a problem with it. The passenger next to Naina, played by Arbaaz Khan, overhears the conversation and freaks out upon hearing that a part is damaged, unaware that it is actually just a word that Vicky made up to stop Naina. All passengers freak out and hence exit the place which is precisely what happened in the finale episode of FRIENDS.

In FRIENDS, Phoebe wants to stop Rachel from leaving and therefore tell her that the plane’s left Phalange is broken. Even though there is no such plane part, in reality, people panic due to fear of the unknown. Vicky from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Phoebe from FRIENDS also have the same method of gaining their friend's attention at the airport as they both scream their friends’ name in order to get their attention.

In 2005, not many people were aware of the sitcom FRIENDS and hence only a part of the audience drew similarities between the two scenes. However, in 2020, any FRIENDS-inspired scene in Bollywood would not go unnoticed as the show has a huge fan following across the country.

Image courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Shemaroo Comedy)

