Here Is The Secret Behind Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai's' Perfect Stunts

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster hit at the box office. The movie not only had a fantastic soundtrack and a gripping storyline, but ut also captivating action sequences. The film was lauded by several fans and critics for its stunts that could be compared to the standards of international films. The makers went out of their way to add perfection to this action-packed film. Read on to know why the stunts in the film were perfect to the T.

Tom Struthers’ contribution

According to IMDb, director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Aditya Chopra wished for the movie to portray action sequences that were never seen in Bollywood. To achieve that, Hollywood filmmaker Tom Struthers was roped in as the action director of Tiger Zinda Hai. Tom Struthers is well for his numerous collaboration with Inception director Christopher Nolan and other prominent Hollywood directors.

Tom Struthers has contributed to the making of several notable movies like Black Panther, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Avengers: Infinity War, Titanic, The Mummy, and several other action films that are global hits. Upon the release of the movie, the action sequences of Tiger Zinda Hai received a lot of praise. In the movie, Salman Khan can also be seen ambushed by wolves which is one of the most dangerous stunts his stuntmen had to ever perform.

About Tiger Zinda Hai

Released in 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai’s story unveiled how a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses are held hostage in Iraq by a terrorist organisation. An Indian secret agent played by Salman Khan had been hiding is drawn out and recruited to rescue them. The movie is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their role as Tiger and Zoya in the film. Salman Khan has turned this into a 'Tiger' movie franchise, the next installment of which fans are eagerly awaiting.

Made on a budget of Rs 210 crores, the movie went on to mint about Rs 565 crores at the box office, as estimated by Box office India. Several movie critics stated that Salman and Katrina both appear in solid forms as the narrative and action sequences of the movie aptly demand. The two actors reportedly may reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya soon.

