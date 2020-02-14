Deepika Padukone Owns 'Apna Time Aayega' Rap In Ranveer Singh's Instagram Video; WATCH

Ranveer Singh has been an active Bollywood personality when it comes to posting pictures from their personal life. The Gully Boy actor recently shared an Instagram video of his wife Deepika Padukone rapping the famous Apna Time Aayega lyrics. He captioned the post with, “Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader!”

The couple were out of town for a vacation getaway but watching them back on social media is surely an appreciative effort by them. Read more about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer's Instagram video features Deepika's rapping video

The celebrity couple was out of town for a vacation which fans saw on their Instagram posts. Ranveer’s latest post shows how Deepika owns the Apna Time Aayega lyrics on such a special day for the Gully Boy makers. The crew is currently celebrating the film’s one year anniversary since its release.

The two have been extremely active on their social media and the fans cannot get enough of them. Before the Gully Boy tribute, both have been posting some pictures from their social media. Here are some pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

