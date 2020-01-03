Deepika-Kartik Banter Has Fans Swooning, Will They Collaborate Soon?

Kartik Aaryan has been seen making the news throughout the year 2019. He is considered to be one of the rising stars of Bollywood. His last film in 2019 was Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which performed well at the box-office. Recently, he had engaged in a funny banter with Deepika Padukone. Here's the whole story.

DP to collab with Kartik?

According to the recent reports, there is a new collaboration hinted in Bollywood. It may be between Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone. It all started when actor Deepika Padukone had asked Kartik to teach her the steps to one of his songs from his latest rom-com. This created a lot of buzz around, but then Kartik went on to ask the Padmaavat actor ‘bataiye kidhar’ and the fans of the two are going crazy about this. Leading entertainment portals are suggesting that the two are about to collaborate and these banters are their way of dropping hints for their fans.

DP took to her official social media handle to give her fans a little treat. She posted, in her story section, all about where and when to meet, replying to Kartik’s earlier question. This made the fans believe that there is indeed something going on between the two, as the post mentions the location of an airport, along with the timings. The post also read, “Be there or be square.” Here is the Instagram story:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is about the story of a girl who is an acid attack survivor. She has been seen in several events promoting her film. She also took to her Instagram account to promote it. Here are the posts:

