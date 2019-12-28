Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed After 'Dance Plus 5' Contestants Paid Tribute To Her

Actor Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak which is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika was seen attending the dance reality show Dance Plus 5 for promoting her upcoming flick. The show has slowly become one of the most loved and adored dance reality shows on Indian television. Deepika was seen having a gala time at the show. She was especially impressed by Raghav Juyal who performed on one of Deepika Padukone’s songs. Check out the video of Raghav's dance performance here:

Raghav's dance performance

In the video, Raghav Juyal can be seen performing to the song Tum Saath Ho from the movie Tamasha. Deepika Padukone was impressed by his moves and his dancing style. At the end of the performance, Deepika went down on her knees and presented the dancer with a red coloured balloon. The gesture clearly showed how impressed she was with him.

Deepika Padukone on Dance + 5

The Dance Plus 5 contestants dedicated a special performance for Deepika Padukone. The contestants performed to Deepika's well-known song Ghoomar from the movie Padmaavat. An emotional Deepika was left teary-eyed after the performance and even gave a standing ovation to the dancers. She broke down after the performance. Dance Plus 5 judge Remo D'Souza hugged her as she started sobbing in his arms.

