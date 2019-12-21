Bhim Bahadur's Best Performances On The Reality Show Dance Plus 5

Bhim Bahadur Chhetri is one of the contestants from the Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus 5. Bhim Bahadur is the first army jawan that has participated in the reality show. He is known for his quietness and modesty towards the crew and the fans of Dance Plus 5. Bhim Bahadur is a soldier from the Indian Army. He is 25 years of age. He belongs to Jitlāng, a small village in East Sikkim. He is a part of a small and simple family. According to an article in a leading daily, Bhim has dedicated his life to India and for its safety. But the jawan had a passion for dance. He has kept this passion alive in his heart. Chhetri has also struggled a lot in his life but has never given up on his dream.

Bhim Bahadur's Best Performances

Teri Mitti

Bhim Bahadur had auditioned on Dance Plus 5 on November 15. The jawan danced on the song Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari. The captains Dharmesh, Punit Pathak, Suresh Mukund, and Lizelle D'Souza along with super judge Remo D'Souza saluted him.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage

Fans also loved Bhim's performance on Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. The song is from the movie Kabir Singh. Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who also witnessed his performance, was all praises and impressed by his performance.

Singing performance

Other than dancing, Bhim also has another talent. Punit told everyone that he also has a good voice. Bhim then sang Yaaron Dosti and also played the guitar.

The promo of the next episode shows Bhim Bahadur dancing with actor Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha and Varun Dhawan are guest-starring in the episode. They are promoting their movie Street Dancer 3D. Chhetri has shared a picture of himself with Shraddha on his own Instagram handle.

