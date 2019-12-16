Dance Plus 5: Salman Khan Left Spellbound By Deepika-Rupesh's Brilliant Dance

Dance Plus is one of the most popular and acclaimed dance reality shows on TV that airs on the Star Plus Channel. Dance Plus 5 is the fifth season of the show and has already dominated the TV TRP in just three weeks since its inception. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal, one of India's most prominent dancer/choreographer, and is judged by a celebrity panel composed of Remo D'Souza, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Dance Plus 5 has already garnered a lot of praise from fans thanks to the stunning and memorable dance performances given by its contestants. Recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan featured on the set of the show and was amazed by the performance of one of the contesting teams.

Salman Khan is amazed by the brilliant performance given by Deepika-Rupesh

Each consecutive season of Dance Plus has been more mindblowing and impressive than the last. Dance Plus 5 is no exception, as the competition is fierce this season with each contesting team giving it their all to dazzle audiences with there amazingly choreographed dances. This week, fans of the show were greeted with an exciting surprise, as superstar Salman Khan featured on the show as one of the guests. Salman's Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjarekar also came to the set along with the film's director, Prabhudheva. The main cast and director showed up at the popular dance show to promote their upcoming movie Dabangg 3, which is set to release on December 20, 2019.

Slaman and the rest of the Dabangg crew were immediately awestruck by the performances given by the contestants. But one performance truly impressed Salman more than all the others. The duo of Deepika and Rupesh Soni is undeniably one of the strongest teams on Dance Plus 5, who have never failed to impress the judges and audiences with their grand and memorable performances. Yesterday, the duo performed a dance number on Salman Khan's song, Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. The performance that was given by Deepika-Rupesh amazed Salman Khan.

Speaking about their performance, Salman said that it was an outstanding performance. He praised the duo, saying that they both were great and it was commendable how they managed to pull off such a difficult act so effortlessly. He even said that he never danced so much in his entire life as they did in a single 2-minute performance.

