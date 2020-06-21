Deepika Padukone: 5 Filmmakers With Whom She Worked Just Once & Gave Memorable Films

Spanning over a career of more than a decade in the Hindi Film Industry, Deepika Padukone has worked with several filmmakers. The Bollywood diva has been a part of numerous commercial successes. However, with some movie directors, Deepika has worked many times and with others, only once. So take a look at the list of some popular filmmakers with whom Deepika Padukone has worked just once in her acting career to date.

Filmmakers with whom Deepika Padukone has worked just once

1. Meghna Gulzar

Two strong women who are known for their craft came together for a special biopic based on the life of an acid survivor, Laxmi Agarwal titled Chhappak. Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone collaborated for this drama film, which is DP's latest release of 2020. Meghna Gulzar is a highly celebrated filmmaker, known for her hard-hitting female-oriented films. Deepika Padukone played the lead in this Meghna Gulzar critically acclaimed movie.

2. Ayan Mukerji

Deepika Padukone worked with Ayan Mukerji in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the amazing duo gave a blockbuster film. YJHD worked wonders at the box-office and is counted amongst the biggest films of the Om Shanti Om actor. The actor-director Jodi of Ayan Mukerji and Deepika have not worked again post the 2013 romantic-comedy. This Ayan Mukerji film grossed over a whopping 3.19 billion at the box-office.

3. Rohit Dhawan

Next filmmaker with whom Deepika Padukone has worked only on a single project is Rohit Dhawan. Rohit Dhawan and Padukone worked in Desi Boyz back in 2011. Deepika Padukone played a snobbish woman in the movie, where she was paired opposite John Abraham for the first time. Desi Boyz is also Rohit Dhawan's debut film as a movie director.

4. Abbas Mastan

Deepika Padukone played an important role in Abbas Mastan's action thriller Race 2 in 2013. Race 2 is the second edition of their blockbuster film Race. Deepika was paired opposite Saif Ali Khan in the multi-starrer film. Since Race 2, DP has not worked with the dynamic director duo of Abbas Mastan.

5. Rohit Shetty

Apart from Ayan Mukerji, another director with whom Deepika Padukone gave a blockbuster hit is Rohit Shetty. Rohit and Deepika worked together in 2013's Chennai Express. Deepika's character Meenamma became iconic and her dialogues from the rom-com are still are a rage. Songs of this magnanimous hit film topped the radio charts over weeks. Chennai Express's overall box-office collection was Rs 423 crores.

