Deepika Padukone: A Peek Into Her Wonderful Garden, See Stunning Photos

Deepika Padukone is one of the most followed Indian celebs on social media with a fanbase of over 49.2 million followers on Insta alone. The Padmaavat actor keeps her digital family updated about her whereabouts. Even during the lockdown, Deepika has time and again posted different pictures as to how she's spending her quarantine. If you are an ardent Deepika Padukone fan then you must be aware that the Om Shanti Om star is obsessed with flowers and gardening.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Reveals Which Traits Of Ranveer Singh Impressed Her

In fact, Deepika Padukone's Instagram gives one an insight into her lavish garden with tons of different plants and flowers blooming. Be it Roses, White Chrysanthemums, Trumpet Vine, Deepika Padukone's Instagram is a sheer visual delight in itself. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Instagram feed is filled with numerous varieties of plants and flowers, even the rare ones. These Deepika Padukone's Instagram photos which give us a peek into her lovely garden, are definitely worth your time. So let's take a look at a these Deepika Padukone's Instagram photos which proves her vehement passion for plants and flowers.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Popular Dance Hook Steps Which Turned Into Gifs

A Peek Into Deepika Padukone's Garden

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's 5 Unforgettable Dialogues From Her Blockbuster Film 'Padmaavat'

On multiple occasions, be it interviews or interactions with her fans, Deepika Padukone has expressed her love for gardening and flowers. She absolutely loves flowers and plants around her, and it is very well evident from all these stunning pictures as well. But one thing we can't fail to notice is the humongous variety of flowers and plants in her garden. Not one but a minimum of five to six different flower varieties, we certainly spotted in her beautiful garden. As the lockdown continues, Padukone is surely enjoying her quarantine and every now and then you see the Karthik Calling Karthik actor posting a beautiful flower or plant photo.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Films That Are Directed By Celebrated Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in '83' opposite her real-life husband and superstar Ranveer Singh. The couple will play Kapil Dev and Romi Bahti on the silver screen. '83' is Kapil Dev's biopic that will revolve around Indian Cricket's team journey during the 1983 world cup. The release date of the film has been pushed due to the lockdown in the country.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.