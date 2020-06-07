Deepika Padukone's Popular Dance Hook Steps Which Turned Into Gifs

Deepika Padukone is counted amongst the celebrated superstars in the Hindi Film Industry. The stunning actor has featured in several blockbuster films and Deepika Padukone's songs are always something fans look out for. The popularity of this Bollywood diva is so enormous that from stickers to gifs you can find a plethora of things online in recognition with the Om Shanti Om actor. Talking about Deepika Padukone's songs, let's take a look at those dance steps of her which turned into Gifs.

These Deepika Padukone's dance steps that turned into Gifs

Matargashti

The hook step of this peppy dance track from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's critically acclaimed Tamasha totally deserved a gif of its own. Sung by the melodious singer Mohit Chauhan, Matargashti is counted amongst best Deepika Padukone's songs

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

Penned beautifully by Siddharth-Garima and sung by music maestro Shail Hada, Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Ramleela is a super cool track from the romantic drama. Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer danced like a dream in this foot-tapping garba song. The song picks up the pace with every minute and the crescendo is unmatched.

Raabta

Deepika Padukone did a sizzling dance number in Raabta starring Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood beauty looked majestic in the groovy track with gripping beats and deep lyrics. Her alluring dance moves in Raabta were simply mesmerizing, this gif is of the hook step of Raabta.

Balam Pichkari

Holi and Deepika Padukone's song Balam Pichkari are synonymous to each other now. An energetic dance track which is a must in every Holi party. There are a plethora of Gifs available on the net of this smashing hit from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Send this to your friends when you are in the mood to play with some colures and they will understand your hint.

Dilliwali Girlfriend

Another track which is also converted into a gif from Deepika Padukone's movies is none other than Dilliwali Girlfriend from YJHD. This song was the life of every party when the movie released in 2013. The hook step of a song from this blockbuster hit movie is now also a popular gif.

Nagade Sang Dhol Baje

The Garba anthem of the nation Nagade Sang Dhol Baje from Ramleela is yet another highly popular Deepika Padukone song. The hook step transformed into a gif ideal for those who love to dance and express their current by sending this gif to your family and friends. Shreya Ghoshal sang this chartbuster track.

