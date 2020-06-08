Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 5 Peppy Dance Numbers For Perfect Zumba Session

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently enjoying her quarantine time with family, keeps her fans glued to her social media for her latest whereabouts. The Bollywood diva is very health-cautious and always urges her fans to stay fit, eat right, and exercise. In fact, some of her high-octane energetic songs are perfect for a home workout Zumba session.

Lately, Zumba has become a popular form of exercise which is fun as well. As it not only helps you to stay fit but also relieves stress by dancing on your favourite tracks. So if you are an ardent admirer of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and love to sweat it out by dancing on her tracks then we have created the special playlist for your next Zumba session, have a look.

Aishwarya Rai's peppy dance numbers which are perfect for a Zumba session

1. O Balle Balle(Pride and Prejudice)

Balle Balle from Gurinder Chadha's Pride and Prejudice is an ideal Zumba track for your upcoming Zumba session at home. With desi bhangra beats and energetic attitude of this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song, Balle Balle fits the bill to be in this list. Gayatri Ganjawala and Sonu Nigam did playback and music maestro Anu Malik gave music for Balle Balle.

2. Dil Dooba (Khakee)

With some really good foot-tapping lyrics, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dil Dooba can be a great pick for your next Zumba class at home. This peppy dance number has perfect on-point beats for a Zumba track. Aishwarya Rai played an antagonist in this Rajkumar Santoshi film. Dil Dooba is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal beautifully. Sameer wrote its catchy lyrics.

3. Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli)

Out of all Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's songs, the popularity of Kajra Re is simply unmatched. Kajre Re became the dance anthem of the nation when Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's glamourous avatar in this party track won millions of hearts. Sung like a dream by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali, Kajre Re totally deserves to be in this playlist.

4. Sholon Si (Shabd)

With a modern feel to this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song, Sholon Si from Shabd is also an uber-cool track you can add to your Zumba playlist. This track makes you feel like dancing as soon as you hear it, what else you need in a song for Zumba session. Aishwarya looked fabulous in a sheer black saree in Sholon Si, which is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan.

5. Dhoom Macha Le (Dhoom 2)

Dhoom Macha Le or Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 is high on the energy track with great musical beats. The hook step of Dhoom Macha Le was a rage, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sync and sizzling screen-chemistry with Hrithik was surreal in this peppy dance number. Dhoom Macha Le is a must-add in your Zumba playlist, as it imbibes all the traits a Zumba track requires. Dhoom Macha Le is sung very stylishly by Vishal Dadlani and Dominique Cerejo.

