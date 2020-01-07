Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, And Other B-Town Actors Who Found Love On Movie Sets

Working on a love-story together sure makes for a perfect setting to bring couples together. This is because recreating romantic scenes or serenading someone on romantic duets surely makes for some magical moments which probably make the stars realize about their one and only. Have a look at the most beautiful couples in Bollywood who met on sets:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known as the Bollywood power couple. The pair fell in love while working on Goliyon Ki Rasleela's Ram Leela. The couple was together in a relationship for six years, during which they were seen together in a few movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh then kneeled down in 2015 and proposed to Deepika at the IIFA Awards. Everyone was waiting for this moment. Nevertheless, even after this incident, the relationship was not confirmed by the actors. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone eventually tied the knot on November 14, 2018.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, both belong to famous Bollywood families. Alia is director Mahesh Bhatt's daughter while Ranbir is the son of legendary star, Rishi Kapoor. Alia Bhatt revealed to a daily that she had a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor for a really long time. After all the controversies, the pair officially started dating in 2018. According to the buzz, there is a rumour about an upcoming wedding in 2020. Reportedly, the pair fell in love on the sets of their upcoming movie Bramhastra.

Not just them, but many other Bollywood couples like Ajay and Kajol Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, met and fell in love on their film sets.

