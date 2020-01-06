Deepika Padukone To Have An Emotionally Depleted 2020, Says Astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar

Deepika Padukone is set to make a comeback at the big screen with Meghna Gulzar’s film, Chhapaak. She turned 34 on January 5, 2020, and spent her birthday with husband Ranveer Singh and acid attack survivors in Lucknow. Among all the stars that wished Deepika Padukone, astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar had a rather special message of the actor as he laid down her predictions for 2020. Here is what Deepika Padukone’s 2020 will look like:

Also read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Set The Internet Swooning With Their PDA On Chhapaak Sets

Deepika Padukone’s astrological predictions for 2020

In a post made on the Instagram account of celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Deepika Padukone’s astrological predictions for 2020 were mentioned by Acharya Vinod Kumar. The post began with a wish for the actor. Acharya Vinod Kumar also highlighted how Deepika Padukone in 2020 would face challenges throughout the year. He mentioned how 2020 would be a year full of tests and complications for Deepika Padukone. However, Acharya Vinod Kumar also said that she would find herself emotionally and mentally stronger to deal with everything life throws at her.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Has A Humourous Response On Being Questioned Over Pregnancy Rumours

In the same post, Acharya Vinod Kumar also mentioned a brief about what does the science of astrology deals with and what is the job of an astrologer. He also sought forgiveness for being blunt and straightforward. Acharya Vinod Kumar through the post also told that Deepika Padukone has been under Shani Mahadasha since the beginning of September. He said that Deepika Padukone in 2020 would experience internal struggles, lack of patience, irritability and mood swings. Acharya Vinod Kumar told that Deepika Padukone in 2020 would also go through moments where she feels emotionally depleted and helpless.

Also read: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Premiere To Be Attended By Acid Attack Survivors

Acharya Vinod Kumar also lauded Deepika Padukone for openly talking about depression. He mentioned that there will be similar upheavals in 2020 and will stay for a short period. Acharya Vinod Kumar also told how Deepika Padukone in 2020 would also have an impact on her career due to the ongoing changes in her planetary alignment. However, he suggested her to find comfort in personal relationships and derive peace from the same.

Also read: Deepika Padukone's Kitty Is Full With Exciting Upcoming Movies; Check List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.