Deepika Padukone Lauds Father Prakash Padukone For Milestone, Legends Join In Celebrations

Much before Deepika Padukone became one of the top actors of the country, her father Prakash Padukone too had made the country proud in badminton. After his numerous achievements on the court, including the Commonwealth Games Gold and All India England Championship title, Padukone Sr continued service to the sport by setting up his academy. As the academy completed 25 years, Deepika went back in time to honour him.

The actor literally took to the albums of her father, as he celebrated and hit a smash from his heydays. Deepika wrote that her father’s contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport was ‘immeasurable.’She conveyed her gratitude to him for his ‘dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work’ and expressed her love and pride for him.

Here’s the post

Not just that, even some of the ‘legends’ of various fields, like cricket legend Rahul Dravid, football star Sunil Chettri, former badminton ace Pullela Gopichand and Infosys’ Narayana Murthy joined in the celebrations. On her Instagram stories, Deepika shared a snap of them being immersed in a discussion.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika recently featured in Chhapaak. Despite critical acclaim, the movie failed at the box office. However, the actor has multiple films in her kitty, starting with ‘83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh, Shakun Batra’s next and a movie on Mahabharata’s Draupadi.

