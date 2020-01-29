The Debate
Disha Patani Or Kiara Advani: Who Slayed Thigh-high Slit Gown Better?

Bollywood News

Disha Patani aced a black thigh-high slit gown look flawlessly for an event. This look, interestingly, was similar to that of Kiara Advani. Have a look.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disha Patani

Bollywood celebrities are well- known for creating trends and pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it sequin or high slit, the actors never fail to ace the desired look. Recently, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani wore slightly resembling thigh-high slit gown.

Disha Patani vs Kiara Advani

Disha Patani recently opted for a black thigh-high slit gown for the promotions of her upcoming movie Malang. Her outfit was a black tube gown complemented with a floral print on the side of her waist. For her glam, she pulled off a black smokey eye look paired with nude lips. Her open loose wavy curls balanced her whole look. She accessorised the whole attire with a unique bracelet and studded earrings. Disha Patani’s whole look was completed with black strappy stilettos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani: Who rocked high-slit the best?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also Read| Kiara Advani to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in her next film?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, wore a resembling long gown with the same detailings of sequin and high slit. Her gown had a deep neckline that toned up her look even more. The actor opted for the colour golden and kept the look glammed up with wavy middle-parted curls. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with mascara- lashed eyes and nude lips. The actor completed the look with black and golden stilettos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also Read| Kiara Advani's tote bag costs as much as two nights in a luxury suite at Atlantis, Dubai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Also Read| Kiara Advani's yellow outfits are the best style inspiration

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram, Kiara Advani Instagram

 

 

Published:
