Deepika Padukone And Chhapaak Team Won't Promote Film In Delhi, Say It's Insensitive

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her movie Chhapaak, which is slated to release in January next year. The actor and the entire team of the movie have been promoting the movie in several parts of India. However, it has been recently revealed that the entire team of Chhapaak including Deepika Padukone and director Meghana Gulzar will not be going to Delhi to promote their upcoming movie.

It has been reported that Deepika Padukone and Meghana Gulzar were at an event in Delhi where the two revealed the news. In the statement, Deepika and Meghana have said that they believe that it will be insensitive to promote their film in Delhi. They added that considering the emotional upheaval and unrest that the nation has been going through, the promotion of the movie seemed insensitive to them. They added that they pray for peace and harmony and that they regret the inconvenience caused by their absence. They urged their fans in Delhi to understand their decision.

During the trailer launch of the movie, Deepika Padukone got emotional as she saw herself portray the role for the first time. She spoke about an array of topics during the launch including issues that she faced while essaying the role. Deepika Padukone was also heard saying that just because a movie carries a heavy message, it doesn't mean that the movie will not be entertaining.

Chhapaak is based on the true-life story of a teenager who falls prey to an acid attack. Her attackers throw acid on her face and scar her face for the rest of her life. The story is an emotional one and had Deepika Padukone in tears at the trailer launch. Chhapaak stares Vikrat Massey opposite Deepika Padukone. The movie is directed by Meghana Gulzar. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

