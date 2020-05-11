Deepika Padukone drops cute reply on co-star Ananya's video, latter says 'miss you Deepu'

A highlight of Mother’s Day, that was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, was how netizens went back in time recalling their fond memories with their moms. There were adorable throwback pictures all over social media, and even celebrities were not far behind in expressing their messages for their mothers. One of the cutest posts of the day was from Ananya Panday.

The newcomer shared some throwback videos from the time when she was a kid. In one video, Ananya, when asked by her father Chunky Panday, whom she loved the most, she said it was her mother. When Chunky asks who comes after that, she said there was no other after her. In the caption, she wrote that her views have not changed since then.

In another video where she is even younger, once again shot by Chunky, her mom Bhavana Panday is seen making goofy faces that left the kid all smiles, before she gets into her mom’s arms and gives her a kiss.

Ananya captioned how she got her ‘crazy’ from, referring to her mother.

Here are the videos:

Both the videos got adorable comments from celebrities. However, one of the best was from Ananya’s co-star from the Shakun Batra directorial, Deepika Padukone. The latter replied, ‘Cutieeeeee!!’ along with love-struck emoji. Ananya too sent love back, and wrote how much she was missing her co-star.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone had also gone back in time, by sharing a throwback picture of herself from school, and how she was ‘ridiculously meticulous’ thanks to her mother.

Deepika and Ananya are working together for the first time in Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra’s next. The movie also stars Siddhant Chatuvedi.

Earlier, Ananya had stated that it was ‘surreal’ to work with her senior. The movie was expected to start in March, but the shooting has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

