Deepika Padukone Feels Every Scene In Her Upcoming Shakun Batra Film Is 'delicious'

After giving an applause-worthy performance in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is all set to take the silver screen by storm with her upcoming untitled film. The film will be helmed by Shakun Batra and stars the Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday alongside the Chhapaak actor. Recently, Padukone spilt the beans on her experience of working with Shakun Batra.

Deepika Padukone expressed the excitement of working with Shakun Batra

Deepika Padukone, in a recent interview with a media portal, opened up about her upcoming film. Padukone revealed that the story of the film is about people and relationships, which is an aspect that holds a special place in her heart. The Padmaavat actor also spoke about the similarities between her and Batra, including their similar taste in cinema.

Padukone shared that she is excited to work with Batra, who last directed Kapoor & Sons. She further expressed that she loved Kapoor & Sons, which is based on a similar narrative about people and their relationships. The first schedule of the film was supposed to begin in Sri Lanka, but due to the nationwide lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the film has been halted.

Elaborating more about how she relates with her director, Deepika Padukone stated that she loves the kind of films Batra enjoys watching as a person and as a director. Padukone also added that she has always enjoyed the films that he is influenced by, as an audience and that is why she is looking forward to work with him. According to her, every scene in the film is delicious and there is a lot for all the actors to do in it.

The film is expected to release at the box office on February 12, 2021. However, Padukone will also be seen sharing the screen space with beau Ranveer Singh once again. The celebrity couple will be seen playing reel-life husband-wife in Kabir Khan's upcoming film titled '83, based on the life of the former captain of the Indian Cricket team, Kapil Dev.

