Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Goofy Side On TikTok; Check Out Her Videos Here

One by one, several Bollywood celebrities are joining one of the most trending content-creation platform TikTok, especially for promoting their respective upcoming films. Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan joined TikTok and took the internet by storm as his fans were quick to gaga over it. After Kartik, the Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone too stepped foot in TikTok and her fans are obsessing over her TikToks.

Deepika Padukone switches on her goofy side on TikTok

Deepika is on a promotion spree lately as she is promoting her upcoming biographical film titled Chhapaak, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika chose TikTok too and joined the content creating a platform on Sunday. She has already posted 11 videos with three comprising Laxmi in them while she also collaborated with several TikTok stars for the rest of her videos including Awez Darbar and Manav Chhabra.

The Padmaavat actor managed to gain a whopping 3.2 million followers within 24 hours of debuting on TikTok. She seems to have learnt the art of making TikToks like a pro and also has been enjoying the process of making TikToks, which is pretty evident from the 11 videos she has posted on TikTok so far.

Check out some of Deepika Padukone's TikTok videos below:

