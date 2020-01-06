Alia Bhatt Songs 'Ikk Kudi', 'Samjhawan' And Others That Ruled The Charts

When Alia Bhatt transcended from a glossy and elite Shanaya (a character from Student of The Year) to a confused Veera Tripathi (A character from Highway), the audience seemed to be in love with her versatility. More than her acting skills, something that was the talk of the town, was her melodious voice. Alia, who made her singing debut with an AR Rahman composition, has rendered her voice to a few noteworthy songs. Here is a list of some of the best songs sung by Alia Bhatt.

Songs that were sung by Alia Bhatt

Samjhawan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania)

A remake of a Punjabi song, the romantic track hit the right chords. Composed by Sharib and Toshi, and penned by Kumaar, the song was a chartbuster. The song that has clocked more than 13 million views on Youtube, is incidentally one of the most popular songs sung by Alia Bhatt.

Sooha Saha (Highway)

A remake of a Punjabi folk song, Sooha Saha marked the singing debut of Alia Bhatt. Composed by AR Rahman, and penned by Irshad Kamil, this is a soul-stirring ballad. The song that has clocked more than 3 million on Youtube, is one of Alia's first Punjabi song.

Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab)

Based on a poem by Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi, the soulful number went viral upon release. Composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Punjabi poet Batalvi, the song undoubtedly established Alia as a versatile singer. The song has clocked more than 31 million on Youtube.

Other songs that are sung by Alia Bhatt:

Love You Zindagi Club Mix (Love You Zindagi)

Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

