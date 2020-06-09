Can Deepika Padukone & Milind Soman Create Magic In Bollywood's Version Of 'Pretty Woman'?

Pretty Woman is considered as one of the most popular rom-com movies in Hollywood. The movie released in 1990 and received a great response from audience and critics alike. The film boasts of a strong star cast with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts playing the lead role and Hector Elizondo, Ralph Bellamy, Laura San Giacomo and Jason Alexander in supporting roles.

The plot of the film revolves around Edward and Vivian played by Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Edward is a wealthy entrepreneur who hires Vivian, a Hollywood prostitute to accompany him to a few social events.

Also Read | Can Allu Arjun, Mahesh & Prithviraj Be The Cool Trio In Dil Chahta Hai's Telugu Remake?

The movie shows how their lives change after Edward falls in love with her. Pretty Woman is the first film where Julia Roberts and Richard Gere are seen together. Pretty Woman was also the third highest-grossing film of 1990. The movie also went on to win several awards and accolades at the global stage. The movie proved to be a huge hit among audiences worldwide but what if the movie is ever made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Pretty Woman cast if the movie is made in Bollywood.

Also Read | '13 Reasons Why' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Teen Drama Series On Netflix

Milind Soman as Edward Lewis

The lead role of Edward Lewis was played by Richard Gere in Pretty Woman. He is a rich entrepreneur with a lavish lifestyle. For the Bollywood version of the movie, Milind Soman might be the perfect actor to play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: richardgereofficial and Milind Soman Instagram

Also Read | With Chris Pratt As Munna Bhai, Here Is A Look At 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' Cast In Hollywood

Deepika Padukone as Vivian Ward

Julia Roberts had played this role of Hollywood prostitute who is hired by Edward to be his escort for a week. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone becomes the perfect choice to play this character.

Image Credits: Julia Roberts and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Also Read | With Kareena Kapoor As DJ Tanner-Fuller, Here's A Look At 'Fuller House' Cast In Bollywood

Anupam Kher as Barney Thompson

The soft-hearted hotel manager was played by Hector Elizondo in the movie. Anupam Kher becomes the natural choice to play this role in Bollywood’s Pretty Woman.

Image Credits: hectorelizond and Anupam Kher Instagram

Mallika Dua as Kit De Luca

Kit De Luca is Vivian’s roommate and best friend who taught her in and outs of the prostitution trade. Mallika Dua can breathe life into this role with her acting.

Image Credits: notturno_blu and Mallika Dua Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Phillip Stuckey

Edward’s insensitive lawyer friend 'Stuckey' was played by Jason Alexander in Pretty Woman. For the Bollywood version of the movie, Anil Kapoor can play this role with the utmost ease.

Image Credits: Jason Alexander and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.