Net Worth Of Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard Will Leave You Shocked; Details Inside

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. From her debut in Om Shanti Om to Chhapaak she has carved a niche to become one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. She has over 49 million followers on Instagram and whenever she makes a public appearance she is greeted by a ton of her fans.

To be safe from all these some obsessive fans several Bollywood stars have bodyguards and they are an integral part of the stars life. Recently an entertainment portal reported the salary of Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalal. Take a look at his annual salary here.

This is what Deepika pays for her security

Deepika Padukone's personal bodyguard, Jalal, has been with the actor for several years now. He has been clicked with Deepika a lot of times. It has been reported that he was head of security when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married and that Jalal is very close to Deepika Padukone and she considers him as a brother, tying Rakhi to him every Rakshabandhan.

It was then reported that the annual salary of Jalal in 2017 was ₹80 lakh per year. This only lead fans to think that the salary might have touched around ₹1 crore by now.

(Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard Jalal)

On the Professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chappaak where she played the role of an acid attack victim who survived and thrived against all odds. Now she will be seen in the film '83 that stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in pivotal roles alongside Deepika Padukone.

This film is a story of the 1983 World Cup that India won and the film will also show the what used to happen in the team's dressing room during that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has expressed that a lot of things happen at the hotels and at team meetings are unknown and the film will showcase them which will leave the fans amused.

