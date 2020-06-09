Deepika Padukone Played On-screen Lover And Sibling Of This Actor; Guess Who

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has not only romanced John Abraham on-the-screen, but she has also essayed his on-screen sister. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were first seen in Rohit Dhawan's debut directorial Desi Boyz. Later, they collaborated for the second installment of an Abbas-Mustan directorial.

READ | Deepika Padukone Reveals Which Traits Of Ranveer Singh Impressed Her

Deepika Padukone & John Abraham; from on-screen lovers to siblings

The fresh pair won the hearts of the critics with 2011's release Desi Boyz. The film also featured Akshay Kumar and Chitrangda Singh in the lead cast. Actors such as Omi Vaidya, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt and Satish Kaushik, among many others, were seen playing significant characters in the film. Chitrangda Singh played Akshay Kumar's professor and love-interest while John Abraham and Deepika Padukone were girlfriend-boyfriend in the rom-com.

After the success of Desi Boyz, the duo again joined hands for Saif Ali Khan starrer Race 2. In the film, Deepika played Saif's ladylove while essaying half-sister of John Abraham's character. Apart from them, the star cast of the film also included Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Ameesha Patel. Though the film opened with mixed reviews, it managed to set BO on fire.

READ | Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore Experimental Ruffled Gown Better?

Interestingly, after Race 2 release in 2013, the duo has not collaborated for any other project. Earlier it was speculated that they might work together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period-drama, Padmaavat. But neither the actors nor the maker confirmed such news. Later on, SLB signed Shahid Kapoor to play Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh.

Deepika Padukone's films

Talking about the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, released in January 2020. Though the film was praised by the critics, it failed to attract footfalls at the BO. DeepVeer fans will soon see them romancing on-screen in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports-biopic, '83. Apart from these projects, she is also gearing for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

READ | Deepika Padukone Shares A Throwback Video; Siddhant Chaturvedi Drops A Funny Comment

John Abraham's films

John Abraham was last seen in a multi-starrer comedy film, Pagalpanti. He has numerous projects in his kitty lined up for this year including Attack, and Satyamev Jayate 2, among many others. Along with these action-dramas, he is also pitted against Aditya Roy Kapur for the sequel of Ek Villain. The upcoming sequel will be directed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.

READ | Deepika Padukone Unhappy Over Failing To Order Groceries, Shares Step-by-step Screenshots

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.