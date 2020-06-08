Deepika Padukone Shares A Throwback Video; Siddhant Chaturvedi Drops A Funny Comment

Deepika Padukone recently shared a boomerang video of herself on a shoot. Her caption stated that she cannot recollect what she was thinking as she is seen very happy and quirky in the video. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi responded to her saying she was probably thinking about their film together and that's what made her so happy.

Deepika's new quirky video

Deepika Padukone recently shared a fun video of herself. She can be seen wearing a black and pink ruffle dress while performing a quirky step. She seems very happy in the video and captioned it as - 'I have zero recollection of what I was thinking...' with the hashtags happy and weekend. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented under Deepika's picture saying - 'Umm...Lemme help - You were really excited about our film!' Fans found this entire conversation quite entertaining. Many fans also commented that Deepika looked nice in the video.

Picture Credit: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

It is reported that Deepika Padukone will be seen in a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film's name and details haven't been released yet but it is confirmed that the film will be directed by Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. Karan Johar, in an interview with a media outlet, said he was excited to see Shankun direct and he has always liked the versatile director.

Deepika Padukone, who has been self-isolating with her husband, keeps posting updates on her life in lockdown. She also has been posting many throwback pictures and videos as is evident from her Instagram profile. She also posts about her diet, her time with Ranveer and about her family. The actor had also shared a video earlier of a shot of her getting ready for some function. Deepika could be seen in a white bathrobe enjoying herself. She captioned the video as - Green Room Shenanigans and Kartik Aaryan playfully asked what shenanigans meant.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is also quite active on social media and recently released a new song called Dhoop. He also shared a video of the clip of the song on his Instagram. In the video, one can see shots of Siddhant walking, drinking tea and writing down something. Fans really enjoyed the feel of the video and commented many encouraging things. Siddhant's new song is available on almost every platform and has gained quite a lot of popularity.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

