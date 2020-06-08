Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore Experimental Ruffled Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both very well-known names in the Bollywood industry. Both the actors have proved their verticality time-and-again and have a huge fan base. Not just in the acting business, but Kareena and Deepika are even praised for their fashion sense. Here is who out of the two, wore the experimental ruffled gown better. Read ahead to know more-

Deepika Padukone vs Kareena Kapoor Khan- Who wore the experimental ruffled gown better?

Deepika Padukone is seen posing in a parrot green colour ruffled gown. The gown is full-sleeves and has a turtle neck. Deepika Padukone has tied her wavy hair in a neat and tight bun, at the back of her head. She has worn a crème colour silk bandana on top of her head. Deepika Padukone has applied nude makeup.

In comparison to Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a baby pink colour tube ruffled gown. The length of the gown is not constant, as it is short from ahead. Kareena Kapoor Khan has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. She has worn boot heels of the same colour shade as her gown. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude makeup.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’ comedy-drama movie Angrezi Medium (2020). Kareena Kapoor Khan played the character of a cop, in this Irrfan Khan starrer movie. The movie met with losses due to the global pandemic. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is loosely adapted from the American drama 'Forrest Gump'. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will also be playing the lead characters in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzaar directed Chhapaak (2020). Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan directed sports drama 83. The movie will star Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev with Deepika essaying the role of his wife. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of India’s incredible cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983.

