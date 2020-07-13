Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan's Banter On 'Chhapaak' Actor's Insta Post Is Unmissable

Deepika Padukone is quite active on social media and recently crossed 50 million followers mark on Instagram too. She celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday recently and shared a post on her Instagram too. After she posted the picture, Kartik Aaryan dropped a hilarious post. Here is their latest banter over Deepika's post. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's banter

DP took to her Instagram on July 11 and shared a boomerang. In the boomerang, she can be seen adorning a purple and pink floral top. She is then seen checking herself out in the spoon to show how clean it is. A cake and a cup of coffee and some flowers can be seen kept on the table. Take a look at the post here.

The Padmaavat actor captioned the post and wrote: "Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week!ðŸ¤ªðŸ¥³ðŸ¤¤

ðŸŽ‚ðŸ°ðŸ§ðŸªðŸ¨ðŸ¦ðŸ¥§ #birthday #celebration". Kartik Aaryan then took to the comment section fo the post and wrote "Itni saaf chammach?ðŸ§". This comment got Deepika's eyes and she replied to Kartik Aaryan and wrote "Kabhi mile ho mujhse?". Take a look at the comments here.

Deepika Padukone recently also celebrated 8 years of her hit film Cocktail. For celebrating it she also changed her profile name to Veronica which was her name in the film. She also shared a lot of behind the scene moments and also shared a few scenes from the film. She captioned the post and wrote: "8 Years of Cocktail Often I’m asked if there is a moment I would like to relive...The answer is YES!ðŸŽ‰ #8YearsOfCocktail". Take a look at the post here.

Deepika Padukone on the professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film 'Chhapaak' where she played the role of an acid attack survivor who went against all odds to get justice. She will be seen next in the film ’83. '83 stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles. This film is a story of the 1983 World Cup that India won and the film will also show what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has expressed that a lot of things happen at the hotels and at team meetings that are unknown and the film will showcase them.

