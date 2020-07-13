Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora & Other Divas Rock Purple Pantsuit; See Pics

Pantsuits are still a widely popular fashion trend. They are often worn by many Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and many others nowadays. Here are some different style ideas of purple pant-suits from Bollywood divas that you can try out and slay as your fashion statements.

Bollywood divas sporting purple pant-suit

Deepika Padukone

On the second day at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Deepika Padukone wore this edgy and bright purple pant-suit. The stunning actor rocked the pantsuit like a boss. Her bold eye makeup and statement nude lipstick accentuated her entire look to a great extent. Deepika Padukone’s purple pantsuit was by Mao. The Piku actor kept her hair sleek and straight and accessorized her purple pantsuit with gold hoops and multiple finger rings.

Shraddha Kapoor

In a recent event, Shraddha Kapoor wore this captivating purple pantsuit. Shraddha’s pant suit’s shade was a little different from Deepika’s. Also, Shraddha Kapoor's purple pantsuit was single-breasted, whereas that of Deepika Padukone's was double-breasted. Shraddha Kapoor’s purple pantsuit has ruffle details near the neckline. She also wore a fluorescent shade camisole inside her pant-suit which made her look uber-chic. The ABCD 2 actor kept her hair and makeup quite simple.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora who was seen in the judge's chair in MTV's reality show Supermodel of the Year wore this sequin purple pantsuit during an episode of the reality show. Malaika Arora kept her hair sleek. Her minimalistic makeup with nudish brown lips added beautifully to her overall look. The Chaiya Chaiya girl looked drop-dead gorgeous in this alluring sequin purple pantsuit. The way she accessorised it with big chunky diamond earrings accentuated her overall look to a great extent. The fashionista ditched any corset for her purple pantsuit.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty picked a purple pan-suit look for an award function, which happened back in 2019. Her look was styled by Sanam Ratansi and stun in a purple toned chic pantsuit by Nauman Piyarji. Keeping a minimal jewellery approach, Rhea added a pair of golden dangler earnings to her attire. The Jalebi actor middle-parted her sleek hair and kept a subtle glam to complete her overall look.

