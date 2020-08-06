Deepika Padukone & Kiara Advani In Similar Black Mesh Dress; See Who Styled It Better

Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani are two stylish Bollywood actors who have successfully impressed the fashion police and fans with their chic clothing choice. In the past, these two divas were spotted in similar black mesh outfits. See their pictures and check out which of these stars styled the designer outfit better, Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar learned special combat karate technique for 'Rowdy Rathore'? Know more

Deepika Padukone's Black Ensemble

Deepika Padukone wore this vogue outfit on Karan Johar's 2017's birthday bash. Here, she was styled by Shaleena Nathani. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor can be seen donning a chic short black dress designed by Self Portrait. Her outfit had a high-neck fishnet style top attached to a drop waist style skirt. Deepika Padukone sported a pair of black Louboutin pumps.

For makeup, Deepika Padukone kept it simple with a nude look and kept the accessories at bay. She went for straight sleek hair in a centre part. Take a look at the actor's pictures in the black mesh outfit.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma, who styled red velvet saree better? Pics inside

Kiara Advani's Mesh Outfit

Kiara Advani dazzled Miss India 2017's red carpet in this chic black outfit. Kiara's short dress was also designed by Self Portrait. The Kabir Singh star's dress too had fishnet style cutout panels on the neckline and the sleeves. She also had a cutout added to the waist of her dress.

Kiara Advani's skirt had ruffled panels. She paired the vogue look with simple strappy heels. For glam, she opted for rust-red lips and glowing makeup. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted hairdo. Check out the Bollywood actor's photos in the black mesh dress.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who styled all-denim dress better?

On the professional front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak and Kiara Advani in Good Newwz and Guilty. For Deepika's next, she has been roped in for Bollywood remake of The Intern. She will also be seen in sports biopic based on Kapil Dev's life, '83. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has bagged films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Laxmmi Bomb and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While in Laxmmi Bomb she will star opposite Akshay Kumar, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 she shares screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Rakul Preet Singh: Whose all-denim jumpsuit would you prefer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.