Laxmi Agarwal Rubbishes Reports Of Being Paid Only Rs 13 Lakhs For 'Chhappak'

Deepika Padukone's much-awaited film 'Chhapaak' directed by Meghna Gulzar is based on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. A few reports were doing rounds that Laxmi is disappointed because she has been paid Rs. 13 lakhs for the film rights by the makers. But rubbishing all the reports, Laxmi took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Fake news".

Deepika Padukone and Chhapaak team won't promote film in Delhi, say it's insensitive

LAXMI TALKS ABOUT CHHAPAAK

In an interaction with media, Laxmi Agarwal was quoted saying, "There was a time when people did not want to see my face, some got scared. Now they are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. I am very excited. Deepika’s make-up is amazing. Some of my friends find our looks very similar and often ask me, ‘Is that you?’ They think I am playing the role myself. The film is bound to create more awareness and remove ‘acid’ from the minds of people who used it as a weapon to take revenge. Otherwise also, as and when some celebrity raises an issue, it becomes an issue of the society as people realise that someone from amongst them made the (acid) attack."

'Chhapaak' song 'Nok Jhok': Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's blooming love is unmissable

DEEPIKA TALKS ABOUT LAXMI'S REACTION

At the trailer launch, Deepika said, "Laxmi felt like she was seeing herself. I felt like I was looking at myself and she felt like she was looking at herself. I was the most nervous on that day. This is first time that I played a character that's real, tangible and I can sit with and talk to, and that's a big responsibility. So when she came on the sets on the first day, I was so nervous. She walked in and she was just glowing. She was so happy."

All you need to know about the 'Chhapaak' actor, Vikrant Massey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.