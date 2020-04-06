Ranveer Singh, Deepika Pay Ode To 'undying Human Spirit' With A Candle Amid COVID-19

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a message posted by his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Both the actors took part in PM Modi’s 9 p.m. 9 minutes activity. The couple as part of the activity lighted a candle. They also added a sweet message of “undying human spirit" with this post.

Ranveer and Deepika say #weshallovercome

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown amidst this pandemic. Hence to keep up people’s spirit during this lockdown Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the public to turn off all their lights on April 5, at 9 p.m. for 9 minutes and just burn candles, earthen lamps or use their mobile flashlights. PM Modi wanted this activity to be done to bring a feeling of integrity amongst fellow Indians during this ongoing crisis.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were among the many people who took part in this activity. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a picture of a candle to show her participation in this activity. Deepika’s husband Ranveer reposted this picture on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone in her post added a message that spoke about integrity during this crisis. She wrote, “To Good Health, Peace of Mind & the Undying Human Spirit #weshallovercome #9pm9minutes.” Take a look at this Instagram post reposted by Ranveer Singh here.

Apart from taking part in the #9pm9minutes activity, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also donated an undisclosed amount to the PM CARES FUND. For those of you who are not aware of this, the fund is started to support the government amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s joint post stated, “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute PM-CARES Fund and hope that you will too.” Furthermore, it stated, “We’re all in this together and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer.”

