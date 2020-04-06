Deepika Padukone’s Toothless Smile In A Throwback Pic Reminds Fans Of Annabelle

Deepika Padukone is currently quarantining with her husband, Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai house. The actor has been regularly sharing updates about her daily activities through social media. However, her fans have recently dug out an old childhood picture of Deepika and it looks scary.

ALSO READ | When Ranveer Singh Talked About His Sartorial Choices Being Influenced By Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks like Anabelle in this picture

A childhood picture from Deepika Padukone’s photo album has surfaced on the internet lately. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting on her mother’s lap as she smiles for the camera. She is dressed in a satin white dress with a cute ponytail on the top.

ALSO READ | When Ranveer Singh Realised That Deepika Padukone Was 'the Girl' For Him

The toothless smile by Deepika Padukone has been garnering a lot of attention from her fans. Many have been calling out to the resemblance that the picture has with the fictional ghost character, Anabelle. Here is a look at some of the comments mentioned below the post.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Songs That Are A Must-have In Your Playlist

Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh have been sharing pictures of each other on their social media as they are quarantining together currently. Deepika Padukone has been showing off her culinary skills during this time. The actor is also learning how to play the piano, according to Ranveer Singh’s previous post.

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone said that Ranveer Singh is the best person one could be with during a lockdown. She added that he is sleeping for almost 20 hours a day which provides her the time to do anything. Deepika Padukone even added that out of the four hours that Ranveer Singh is awake, the couple spends the time either eating, watching movies or exercising.

Deepika Padukone added that Ranveer Singh is the easiest person to live with during such times. The couple recently shared that they will be contributing to the PM-CARES FUND. The money collected will be used for Coronavirus relief activities. They even urged their fans to do the same in such times of need.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Shares Her Weekend Travel Plans In Hilarious Post; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.