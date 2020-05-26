Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Which Diva Nailed The Floral Saree?

The florals are commonly worn in summers and spring and a lot of celebs have been spotted sporting floral print outfits in the recent past. Check out how the Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and the gorgeous Deepika Padukone once adorned a similar floral white saree with style and grace.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora 'doesn't Know When The Lockdown Will End'; Shares Meme With Pet Casper

Deepika Padukone in a white floral saree

Deepika Padukone's floral white saree is a complete embodiment of grace, feminine fashion. The white floral saree is designed by the famous Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal. The saree is from the Guldastah collection from Rohit Bal's fashion label. It is a couture piece from Rohit Bal's collection and is a hand made saree.

There are two unique features about DP's saree look, the first being her halter neck, lace-designed blouse and the second being her modified 'pallu' design of the saree which makes it look like a jacket or a shrug. For her hairstyle, she went for a low bun which was embellished with a red 'gajra' while for her makeup she went for nude makeup.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone Or Athiya Shetty: Who Styled The Iconic Black Gown Right?

Malaika Arora in a white floral saree

Malaika Arora opted for white satin silk smooth white floral saree for a birthday event. She wore this contemporary piece on Sonam Kapoor's birthday party last year. She paired her graceful saree with a long red clutch.

For accessorising, she went all ethnic and went for a beautiful mang tikka and a matching gold choker necklace embellished with teardrop emeralds. For makeup she let her shimmery highlighter and her plush pink lips to take away the spotlight with her look. For her hairstyle, she went for a low bun with few loose strands that angle here face.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan To Hrithik And Sussanne, Divorces That Shook Bollywood

Malaika Arora and Deepika's fashion choice during COVID-19 quarantine

Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone can be both spotted sporting some comfy casuals on their Instagram account. While Malaika can be seen sporting some summer dresses, kaftans and t-shirt and shirts. Deepika, on the other hand, can be seen in comfy kurta pyjamas and some gym wear pics as well. check out how the fashion divas dress up at quarantine nowadays.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Or Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The High-slit Silver Sequinned Gown Better?

Promo Image courtesy: Rohit Bal and Viral Bhayani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.