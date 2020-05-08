Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore The Red Formal Outfit Better?

Actors Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora were spotted in similar red outfits. Both these actors are popular for their style statement in terms of fashion. Malaika Arora was spotted in her red blazer and matching trousers during an event while Deepika Padukone wore a similar outfit for the promotions for her latest movie Chhappak. Here's an overview of their outfits for you to decide who wore it better.

Malaika Arora or Deepika Padukone: Who wore it better?

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's red coat was a little longer and reached till her thighs. She paired her buttoned blazer with loose matching pants. A matching belt on her waist held her entire outfit together making it look more elegant.

To complete her look, Malaika Arora highlighted her eyes and opted for a light red lipstick. She wore a pair of black pumps to go with her outfit. The only accessory Malaika Arora opted for, with her rolled-up sleeve red blazer was a pair of earrings. She parted her hair in the middle and let the wavy hair down and that made her look more gorgeous.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, styled her outfit quite differently. With her oversized coat and matching red pants, Deepika Padukone wore a pair of sneakers. For her hairstyle, Deepika Padukone opted for a shiv bun.

She completed the look with minimal glitter makeup and chose a nude lipstick. She wore a gold choker necklace and half-loop earrings to complete her look.

While Malaika Arora went for a simple look to style her outfit, Deepika Padukone accessories her look. Malaika Arora opted for a pair of heels while Deepika Padukone opted for sneakers. Also, for the hairstyle, Malaika Arora opted for a simple hairstyle and Deepika Padukone opted for a funky hairstyle. Both the actors slayed in their respective outfits making a style statement. Whose style did you like though? Do comment below and share it with us.

