Deepika Padukone & Other Stars Who Used Their Platform To Talk About Mental Health

Mental Health is a crucial topic of debate. Mental illnesses, depression and anxiety have wreaked havoc in the lives of some of the most famous people as well. However, there are celebrities who have recovered from this and have spoken about it time and again. Bollywood stars are also putting their foot forward in spreading the basic awareness, being a great influence. Here are some of the Bollywood stars who used their platform to talk about mental health.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has openly been candid about her mental illness and depression. She is now encouraging others to do the same through her launched campaign, Dobara Poochho, that aims to break the stigma around mental health. Deepika Padukone’s foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, is driving a full-fledged awareness campaign to bridge the gap between patients and therapists. Her younger sister is also a huge part of this project.

Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander is a television actor who went through a tough mental health issue in her past. She, reportedly, suffered from bipolar disorder. Shama spoke about having attempted suicide five years ago. She even went on to undermine society's ignorance of the issue of mental illness. Shama recently also introduced the first Indian philanthropic app, CWAT- Charity with a twist. Have a look.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala opened up on TEDx about how clinical depression made her think that she was going to die. There were a lot of factors that contributed and prolonged her suffering, with her marital discord and cancer playing a huge part. Manisha Koirala now gives content talks and motivational speeches on mental health importance.

