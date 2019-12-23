Deepika Padukone Reveals THIS Is The Gift By Ranveer That She Never Travels Without

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become one of the most iconic Bollywood couples, and even more since their marriage. The two have given many of their fans couple goals. Recently, Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a fact about her life that not many know. She revealed that there was one gift from Ranveer that was close to her heart and that she never travelled without it.

Deepika Padukone never travels without this gift given to her by Ranveer Singh

Read|Will Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor make a cameo in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Deepika Padukone recently showcased a gift given to her by Ranveer Singh on her Instagram. The gift in question was a pair of slippers with the poop emoji theme. In the video that she posted, Deepika enthusiastically showed her fans her beloved poop emoji slippers. In the caption, Deepika revealed that she never travelled anywhere without these slippers and that they always brought a smile to her face. She also said that she always placed them right next to her on the bed. Below is the post shared by Deepika on her Instagram page.

Read|Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & other Bollywood divas' on-point December fashion game

Read|Hrithik Roshan to star alongside Deepika Padukone in Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked in multiple movies in the past. However, all of their films were from before they got married. Fans will finally see the couple on screen after their marriage in the upcoming film '83. The movie will be based on the Cricket World Cup of 1983, which was the first time the Indian Cricket Team won at the event. Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the movie, while Deepika will play his wife, Romi Dev. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is a biographical drama based on the life of the acid attack survivor and motivational speaker, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will play the role of Malti (Based on Laxmi) in the film.

Read|Deepika Padukone talks about Chhapaak being compared to Malayalam film Uyare

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.