Deepika Padukone Talks About Chhapaak Being Compared To Malayalam Film Uyare

Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated trailer of Chhapaak was recently released by the makers of the film which took the internet by storm. Deepika will be seen on-screen playing the role of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal in the film which also stars the Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey in a prominent role. There is one more movie which has been making headlines and is based on the story of an acid attack survivor titled Uyare. Though being a Malayam film with a different storyline based on the life of an aviation student who survives the acid attack, Uyare and Chhapaak are being compared with each other by several people.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone On Her Depression Spiraling Again During Chhapaak: 'Felt Claustrophobic'

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning With Meghna Gulzar At 'Chhapaak' promotions; See Pics

Deepika Padukone's take on Chhapaak being compared to Uyare

Deepika recently sat down for an interview with the well-known film critic Rajeev Masand. During the interview, the Padmaavat actor was asked about the comparison between Chhapaak and the Parvathy-starrer Uyare. Padukone gave a detailed reply to the question and spoke about how it is absolutely fine to make films which are based on the same issues but everyone has a different way of portraying the story.

Also Read | Laxmi Agarwal Paid Only Rs 11 Lakh For 'Chhapaak', Claim Reports

Deepika stated that everyone has a different way of telling a story. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence but she thinks that every film will have a different texture. She further stated that she actually feels like it's a good thing, cinema is such a powerful medium and that is why they choose to tell these stories. It is not like acid violence has not existed in the country, but is not spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. She said that it is nice that even Shabana ji (Azmi) had done a movie last year on a similar subject. There have been a couple of them that have been on similar subjects.

Also Read | Meghna Gulzar On Chhapaak Trailer's Response: We Are Extremely Elated And Encouraged

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.