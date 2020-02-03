Deepika Padukone & Other Celebs Who Nailed The Corporate Look Impressively

Bollywood celebrities are a great source of inspiration, especially when it comes to fashion. These stars never fail to impress their fans with an impeccable sense of style. Many B-town celebs are giving fashion goals to their followers with their work attires which are too classy to ignore. They have given some excellent ideas on how to blend work outfits in several different ways. Now you can style your work attire taking cues from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood celebrities.

Formal work attires you might want to steal from celebs:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looks appealing in this checkered work attire. She wore a checkered overcoat over a blue striped long shirt, which looks pleasing to the eye. She looks glamourous in the brown plaid shirt and she is carrying a similar coloured purse. Padukone completed the look with simple makeup and red lipstick. Definitely a must-try look to try at your workplace.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is amongst the most inspiring actors across the globe. She looks like a diva in this blazer. Priyanka adorned the nude brown look with a striped blazer and a similar pattern trouser. Pee Cee donned a long neck dark brown top with shiny black heels. The dress is a perfect office-wear.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known for her impressive sense of fashion and she is someone many fans look up to for fashion inspiration. Kapoor looks gorgeous with a pretty smile and open wavy hair. She dons a chocolate pantsuit with a white shirt and clean white sneakers. The look is perfect for a formal meeting.

