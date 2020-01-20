Kareena Kapoor Khan To Alia Bhatt; Celeb-inspired Indian Prints You Must Check Out

Celebrities are a great source of inspiration, especially when it comes to fashion. While there are many who run out of ideas what to put on for the next traditional outing, B-towners seem to make sure that people have an unquenchable thirst for opting something new. These days the indo-western style seems to have taken over the wardrobe. From adding a western touch to a saree to pairing tees with salwars, Bollywood celebs have given some excellent ideas on how to blend Indian prints with outfits. Read on to know more about Bollywood celebs fashion, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt:

Take a look at these types of prints that ought to take place in your wardrobe:

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Bandhani

Ther diva looks stunning in anything and everything. The actor opted for a black loose outfit with bandhani print and no doubt it is one of the best Indian prints to rock. Bandhani is known to have its roots from Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is characterised by dots, stripes, waves or squares.

Sonal Chauhan - Bagru print

Known to be created by Chippa community form Rajasthan, this Indian print has been there since centuries. It is all-natural as the prints come in the shape of wooden blocks. Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan sported this gorgeous print in a jumpsuit.

Alia Bhatt - Gold and silver print

Khari embroidery is known to be transcended from the royal families of Rajasthan. This type of Indian print is mostly worn for wedding ceremonies and festivals. Alia Bhatt sported this Kurta with Nehru collar and a matching dupatta. However, what caught the attention is the gold print.

Shilpa Shetty- Rabari print

Known to be created by the Rabari tribe residing from the Kutch, this Indian print uses mirrors to decorate dresses. Mirrors of various sizes and shapes are used to create this pattern. Shilpa Shetty recently donned a Rabari print outfit.

Samantha Akkineni - Ajrakh print

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - tanghavri / punitbalanaofficial / aliabhatt