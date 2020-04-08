Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif; A Look At What Celebs Are Wearing During Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are maintaining a close connection with their fans through their social media. From sharing memes to sharing their workout routine, Bollywood celebrities have been giving glimpses of what they are up to during this time. While this is the first time fans are getting a glimpse of celebrities' life inside their house, they are also drawing major inspiration on how to dress during the lockdown. Here are a few Bollywood fashion divas who are acing their lockdown looks:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been giving a glimpse of her routine during quarantine by posting different pictures as part of her 'episodes of quarantine'. The actor recently gave a glimpse of her home workout as she posted a picture in a black athleisure. She wore a black sports bralette with white edgy border and paired it with black track pants. Keeping a middle-parted messy bun, Deepika Padukone went bare in terms of makeup.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif seemed to be all dressed up as she sat down in her living room for Netflix and chill. The actor wore a yellow graphic t-shirt and paired it with blue denim. She kept her makeup minimal with hair let loose.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt seems like in no mood to dress-up during the lockdown. As seen in one of her quarantine posts, she wore a beautiful light-green panda-printed loungewear. She aced a no-makeup look and completed her look with hair let loose.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is in a mood to avoid some body-hugging and tight clothes amid this lockdown. The actor wore a beautiful dye-print oversized sweatshirt and paired it with blue shorts. She completed the look with no-makeup and open hair look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar feels like glamming up with loungewear. The actor wore a tamarind red crop t-shirt and paired it with grey joggers. She kept her look simple with a messy open hairdo.

