Ranveer Singh Chooses Deepika Padukone Over 'Mastani' And THIS Is The Reason

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred in several movies together including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Read on to know what Ranveer Singh had to say when he was asked whether he would love Deepika Padukone more or Mastani.

Ranveer Singh would rather love Deepika Padukone over Mastani

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set the screen on fire every time they star in a movie together. The fans love their onscreen chemistry and always look forward to see them on the silver screen. During the promotional days of Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh in conversation to a digital entertainment portal answered a really unique question involving Deepika Padukone and her character, Mastani.

While answering fan questions, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone came across a weird question. A fan asked Ranveer Singh whether he would love Deepika Padukone more or Mastani. The Lootera actor came up with a very well articulated answer that impressed Deepika as well as all his fans.

Ranveer Singh chose Deepika over Mastani from Bajirao Mastani saying all the traits, characteristics and values that are visible on Mastani are Deepika's contribution. He added that Deepika has many more such beautiful attributes of her own so he would always choose her over her character from the movie, Bajirao Mastani. This exquisite reply from Ranveer Singh left Deepika blushing and fans excited.

The dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon share screen space again for Kabir Khan's upcoming movie, '83. Ranveer will be essaying the role of India's World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife. The release of the film has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

