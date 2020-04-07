Deepika Padukone Injures Herself While Cleaning Her Home During Quarantine

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. The actor is currently under quarantine with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple is quite active on social media. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have kept their fans updated about their time in quarantine. Deepika Padukone recently revealed that she is injured. In an interview to an entertainment portal, the actor revealed that she has sprained her back.

In the interview, she revealed that she sprained her back while she was cleaning. She further added that after her injury, she was bored and her husband Ranveer Singh advised her before hitting the gym to not do anything because of her injury. Deepika has been keeping herself busy by doing household chores.

However, her injury did not seem to confine her to the bed. The actor also revealed that she was again back at doing chores despite her sprained back. Talking about her husband, Deepika said that Ranveer also made a surprise visit in 20 minutes to check up on her only to find out her doing some cleaning again. Deepika said that when he saw her going back to cleaning, he was really dissappointed and warned her to sit in one place.

In the quarantine, Deepika is keeping her fans entertained by sharing what she is up to in this time off. She recently shared a picture in which she is seen doing some organizing like Mari Kondo. She has also taken this time off to test her culinary skills. Here is what she has been up to in quarantine.

